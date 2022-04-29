Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,863,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

