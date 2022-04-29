Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.55. 126,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.