Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 1,659,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 623,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

