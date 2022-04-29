Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $3,756.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.92 or 0.07202612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.