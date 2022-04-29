Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 431,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

