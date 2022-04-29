Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $279,933.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $65.70 million and approximately $279,933.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00252277 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.88 or 0.01850968 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 188.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,862,444 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

