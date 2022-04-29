Velas Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $466.49 million and $22.89 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003948 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000241 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,293,910,080 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

