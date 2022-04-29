Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.17 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.