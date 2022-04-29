Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

NYSE:CCI opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.