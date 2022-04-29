Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,902 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

