Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Magna International by 5,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Magna International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $62.44 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.18.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.