Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

