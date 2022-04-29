Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

