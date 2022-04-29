Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,636.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $183.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $169.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $482.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

