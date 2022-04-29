Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

