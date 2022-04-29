Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day moving average is $299.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

