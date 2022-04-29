Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

