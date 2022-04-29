Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $48.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

