Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

