Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after buying an additional 271,397 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

