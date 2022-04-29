Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.