Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $195.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 182.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.