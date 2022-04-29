Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.