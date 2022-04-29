Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 835 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

OXY stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

