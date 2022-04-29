VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $182.22

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.22 and last traded at $184.86, with a volume of 6792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average is $224.51.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $167,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after buying an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

