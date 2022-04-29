Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce $33.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.25 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $33.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $136.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 billion to $137.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $142.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 40,989,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,258,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

