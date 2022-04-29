Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.