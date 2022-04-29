Verso Token Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.75 or 0.07302612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00057210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

