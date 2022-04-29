Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,734.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $145,734.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,020,985 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

