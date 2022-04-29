Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.