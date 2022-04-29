Vidya Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $1.72 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,768,618 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

