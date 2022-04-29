VIG Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. VIG has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $7,040.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 174% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,938,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

