Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 107,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIND)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIND)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.