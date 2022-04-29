Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €114.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

