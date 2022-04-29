Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €114.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Vinci (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci (VCISY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.