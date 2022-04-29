Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 3,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 241.03%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

