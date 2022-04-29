Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €15.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.30) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Monday.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €11.07 ($11.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.49. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($26.74).

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.