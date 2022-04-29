VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 7.4% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.26. 28,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,406,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The stock has a market cap of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
