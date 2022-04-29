VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 7.4% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.26. 28,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,406,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

The stock has a market cap of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

