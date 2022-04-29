Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $1.21

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $336.05 million and $12.86 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00030915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00100298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

