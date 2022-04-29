VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Get VTEX alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. VTEX has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.