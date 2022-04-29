W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $67.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

