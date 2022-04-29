W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.74% of W.W. Grainger worth $464,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $514.93 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.49 and its 200-day moving average is $489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.