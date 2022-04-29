Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WNC opened at $15.07 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $738.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,507.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Wabash National by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabash National by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

