Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($166.67) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($205.38) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.82 ($179.37).

ETR:WCH traded down €7.05 ($7.58) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €156.95 ($168.76). 292,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €146.77. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 52-week high of €177.75 ($191.13).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

