Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

