Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.79 Million

Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will report $309.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

WD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,354. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

