Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €17.50 Price Target

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.50 ($18.82) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ETR ADV traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.50 ($16.67). 35,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $797.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €9.57 ($10.29) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($17.23).
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.