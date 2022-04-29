Warburg Research Analysts Give ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) a €17.50 Price Target

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.50 ($18.82) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ETR ADV traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €15.50 ($16.67). 35,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $797.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €9.57 ($10.29) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($17.23).

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

