Warpaint London’s (W7L) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
W7L stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 101.11 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of £101.70 million and a P/E ratio of 266.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.86.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.
Warpaint London Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.
