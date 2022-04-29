Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 325.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WARR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

