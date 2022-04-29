Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 413.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Watsco by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $13,466,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.42 and a 200 day moving average of $292.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

