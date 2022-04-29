Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 689 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 734,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,779,445. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

